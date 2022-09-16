ajc logo
X

Garden Guru: Though the leaves be small, color bursts big with Mini Me Watermelon coleus

ajc.com

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Norman Winter
2 hours ago

Just when you thought the gardening world would be content, and that we didn’t need another new coleus, "Mini Me Watermelon" is rocking scorecards in university trials. Mini Me Watermelon is part of the ColorBlaze series and will be making its debut in 2023 and climbing the must-have plants chart.

Photos of trial plants at Mississippi State University’s Truck Crops Branch Experiment in Crystal Springs and the University of Tennessee Gardens at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson show incredible plants in full sun that — to be honest — may exceed mini.

Now, perhaps mini describes the size of the leaves and that would be just perfect. These small colorful leaves described as watermelon-to-coral colored with chartreuse accents are absolutely stunning. I would add that as the sun shifts during the day and light gets filtered, the color takes on a royal burgundy hue outlined in chartreuse. But as soon as the sun returns, it’s flaming again.

The mini might also have been directed to the height, which is tagged at 20 inches with an 18-inch spread. I did not go out and measure those in Mississippi and Tennessee. I did measure my plants and they were 34 inches as of September 12. This doesn’t bother me in the slightest. My ColorBlaze Lime Time coleus out front, which is supposed to reach 34 inches, is now a 42, and I have been pinching all summer. I am deliriously happy about that, too.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Mississippi State University

Credit: Courtesy of Mississippi State University

This has been the year in West Georgia where everything has flourished. In July, we thought we would perish with the nonstop triple-digit heat index numbers. Then, in August and September it has been like, "Lord, We thank you for our daily rain." Everything is much larger than usual. Consequently, plant partnerships or combinations have an exaggerated look.

Everyone thinks coleus combinations in containers and ColorBlaze Mini Me Watermelon already has its share of prized recipes on the Proven Winners website. They deserve great partnerships in the landscape, too.

At the Young’s Plant Farm Spring Trials, they had ColorBlaze Mini Me Watermelon combined with Luscious Lemon Tart lantana and Illusion Emerald Lace sweet potato, both of which echoed the coleus accent colors.

ajc.com

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

The Garden Guy’s combinations were a little lucky. I partnered mine in part with Limelight Prime hydrangea. I admit I always underestimate the summer growth they will put on. Hence, I have those glorious white panicle flowers intermingling with the coleus foliage. In the overall design I have also included "Rockin’ Playin’ the Blues" salvia and Color Coded "One in a Melon" coneflower, that will also be making its debut in 2023.

There will be 18 selections available in the ColorBlaze series in 2023, they are among the most carefree plants you can grow and worth every penny for your garden dollar. The maintenance I have already mentioned, pinching to maintain bushiness and structure.

ajc.com

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Norman Winter/For Savannah Morning News

I am also one that will pinch off flowers if they develop before I would like. Though I grow coleus for foliage, those flowers do have some added value. In my area, the first two weeks of October are usually the last days of hummingbird activity. I will usually let a few coleus blooms develop in late September to offer any extra nectar that might be needed for the hummingbirds, before they head to the tropics. Follow me on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy for more photos and garden inspiration.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Garden Guru: Though the leaves be small, color bursts big with Mini Me Watermelon coleus

Editors' Picks
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit1h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
56m ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
17h ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Review: You'll find 'The Christians' provocative or sacrilegious. That's why you gotta...
2h ago
Filmed in Georgia: Stratton Leopold brought Hollywood, and a selection of stars, to...
2h ago
Effingham County high school student charged after AR-15 style rifle, other guns found in...
17h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
17h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top