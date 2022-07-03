ajc logo
X

Garden Guru: The color white makes for a moonlit garden that's enchanting and magical

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Norman Winter
52 minutes ago
ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

Each year as my color design guru son James orders plants for use at his client’s homes, from those that look like historic cottages to palatial garden estates, those on the waterfront to those considered mountainous. The one color that I can be guaranteed that will be in heavy use is white.

When spring arrives every year with all of its glorious colors - purples, pinks, yellows and reds, the color guaranteed to catch your eye every time is white. Of course, a scientist would most likely say white is not a color, it absorbs no other color or wavelength and is pure.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Pure and unspoiled goes in hand with the bride wearing a white dress, or the nurse wearing a white uniform. It’s like the morning you wake and see the pure white snow on the ground that hasn’t been violated in any way.

Mother Nature does this in the spring forest. The dogwoods seem to glow with their blooms, attracting our attention to the glistening, reflective bracts in an otherwise simple forest of green.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

White Flowers say planning and precision 

White flowers like this year’s new Soprano impatiens not only give definition to those shadier areas of the landscape but also offer a sense of cleanliness and purity. They also give a feeling of planning and precision. In other words, the gardener knew what they were doing by carefully planting white.

When possible, use white bedding plants like Supertunia Vista Silverberry, Supertunia Vista Snowdrift or Supertunia Mini Vista White at the front of the border, along sidewalks or trails to define where the walkway begins. This makes the nighttime stroll in the garden come alive.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Out in the landscape proper, the hydrangeas rule like royalty whether they be varieties of the native Oakleaf (Hydrangea quercifolia), the native smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) or the Pee Gees (Hydrangea paniculata). Could there be a reason they named it Limelight?

Give a vertical dimension with climbers and tumblers 

Since white is the last color to disappear as the sun sets in the evening. If it is a moonlight night then they will reflect this light all night. Use flowering vines like the Proven Winners new Thunbergia, Coconut A-Peel, or the topical Bombshell White mandevilla to add nighttime interest as they give a vertical element by climbing Victorian style tower or trellis. This year’s new Fairytrail Bride, the first cascading hydrangea, can turn an urn into a living piece of statuary in the moonlit garden.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

While ‘The Garden Guy’ loves hot orange, red and salmon, if you walked onto my patio tonight the Superbena Whiteout verbenas would be seen tumbling over the rims of containers and cascading over the rock wall in the distance. This is a verbena for all time, offering vigor and large flowers glistening in the moonlight.

Making the moonlit garden magical 

The moonlit garden can be incredibly magical with the addition of shrubs with white fragrant flowers. This will be the place where childhood memories are made. Memories of mom and dad and how life was, back then.

Proven Winners has introduced the Illuminati series of fragrant Mock Oranges which will have three varieties with the addition of the new Illuminati Sparks in 2023. Then there are the native Clethera or summersweet, like Vanilla Spice and Sugartina Crystalina, that by the mere mention of their name says olfactory experience.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

The shrub that everyone has been talking about, however, is Fizzy Mizzy, a compact fragrant native Virginia sweetspire making its debut this year.

The moonlit garden is enchanting and magical, it just takes a little planning as the prerequisite is the color white. Every aspect of the landscape can have white included. Here is hoping you will give it a try.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Garden Guru: The color white makes for a moonlit garden that's enchanting and magical

Editors' Picks
Braves pressing on through longest stretch of season without an off-day
Braves’ Adam Duvall leaves game after being hit by pitch
13h ago
Braves’ Matt Olson on unreal pace with hitting doubles
15h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
14h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
14h ago
Woman wounded in Subway shooting over extra mayo showing signs of improvement
12h ago
The Latest
Explore 40 years of Chatham County trees with the Savannah Tree Foundation scavenger hunt
52m ago
Savannah Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Friday night fatal shooting
13h ago
Filmed in Georgia: Clint Eastwood loves the state, making Augusta a prime location for...
23h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top