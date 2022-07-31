Garden Guru: At long last, these new agastache varieties were Meant to Bee

More Garden Guru: Superbells Prism Pink Lemonade is a stunning calibrachoa with rare coloration

Those of you who garden in the Southeast and have longed for those golden apricot and mauve-colored varieties of agastache seen in the Southwest can officially break out the happy dance as both Meant to Bee varieties will quench your thirst.

I garden in west Georgia, in Zone 8a, and have flirted with success with other varieties that have the western DNA - but nothing has compared to these two. A few weeks ago, I wrote about Blue Fortune suggesting it to be the foundation of your pollinator habitat and now, I can point these out as the perfect partners.

While the habitat descriptor might scare you a little, rest assured that these varieties are so beautiful and exciting that they are sure to enhance any style of garden in which you choose to grow them.

In one bed I have them partnered with Truffula Pink gomphrena, Pyromania Blaze torch lily, Rockin Playin' the Blues salvia, Color Coded Orange You Awesome echinacea and Luminary Ultraviolet tall garden phlox. Then, I wondered if I layered these in front of Limelight Prime hydrangea, will all have enough show to come together in a blooming crescendo in late summer? The answer is an unequivocal yes!

Meant to Bee Queen Nectarine is the largest and can reach 36 inches in height and width while Meant to Bee Royal Raspberry will top out around 28 inches in height and width. Their tall spiky habit will add excitement and interest in a garden typically dominated by round flowers. Both are recommended for Zones 5 to 9.

Like for most of the perennials we treasure, good winter drainage is what dictates cold hardiness. Winter boggy soil will not be suitable - but if you provide good internal drainage, you’ll be off to capturing the green thumb award. Sunlight is the next crucial prerequisite.

You will want to space your plants on 28 to 32-inch centers and even slightly more for Meant to Bee Queen Nectarine. Keep spacing in mind for the perennial partners you choose for your agastache.

These varieties will reward you with a super fall too if tired plants are cutback in late summer.

When I was with Mississippi State University, we had a huge Fall Flower and Garden Fest in early October. To get ready, we would count back 8 weeks from the event and cut back most everything. This usually meant starting the process around Aug. 1. Maintaining moisture and fertilization is even more critical to get through August and early September.

Agastaches or hummingbird mints are aromatic and wonderful olfactory moments are created when you brush up against them. They are even more enjoyable to cut and use in floral arrangements indoors. You hardly hear anyone touting this which is probably because we are so enthralled with all of the pollinators. So, my recommendation is to grow enough so you feel free to cut for the vase.

Meant to Bee Queen Nectarine and Meant to Bee Royal Raspberry are just two in a great lineup of new pants for 2023. It is a great time to be a gardener.

