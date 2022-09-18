ajc logo
Garden City Police investigating 2 Saturday shootings, one killed 30-year-old man

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

Garden City Police are investigating two Saturday evening shootings, one of which killed a 30-year-old man.

Officers responded to 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, The Pines apartment complex, around 9 p.m. Saturday night. There, they found 30-year-old James Ancrum Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the department.

Ancrum Jr. was transported to an area hospital by Chatham EMS, but died from his injuries, the release from GCPD Lt. Roberto Rodriguez read.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said about 15 minutes earlier, GCPD responded to another shooting in the same area. That victim was transported and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Garden City police Chief Gil Ballard said at this time, police do not believe there is a connection between the two shootings, despite their proximity.

Ballard said GCPD officers were already on scene investigating the non-fatal shooting near the intersection of Priscilla D. Thomas Way and Cooper Lane, when the homicide occurred nearby.

GCPD is seeking information in regard to these shootings. Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Lt. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715.

Tippers can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tips can also be submitted using Tip411. Send an anonymous tip by texting keyword GARDENCITY to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and send.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News:

