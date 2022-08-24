Garden City mayor resigning but 'won't be going away.' Here's what you need to know

In addition to being a longtime council member, Campbell previously served on the city's planning commission for two terms in the early 2000s.

Campbell said he anticipates playing a much more active role as mayor.

“I look forward to it … meeting with the railroad and with people at the ports,” said Campbell. “These are the things the council and city manager took care of before, so I’ll have to play a different role than I was playing on council.”

Campbell will be sworn in as mayor at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at city hall. Campbell's at-large seat will be filled with a nominee chosen by the council at the Sept. 19 meeting. Current council members will each nominate an individual who is in “good standing with the community”. Then, the council and mayor will vote for the new member. Majority wins.

The council will then vote on a new mayor pro tem, which has traditionally been the at-large council member.

Garden City industrial moratorium, housing push continues

News of Bethune’s early departure from the mayoral post comes in the midst of a busy time for Garden City. The council and mayor are preparing for budget discussions, which will take place over the next several months. Bethune said he chose to retire before those talks started so that Campbell can take the reins as mayor.

Also in the works are plans to increase recreational resources within the city, which many residents say have declined over the years. Garden City is awaiting the finalization of a deal for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) to purchase the city’s old sports complex. Funds from that purchase will be reinvested into a new recreation center off of U.S. 80.

“So, once that was accomplished, getting ready to go into budget time, I have confidence in Bruce, and it just felt like it was the right time for me to step back,” said Bethune.

Also underway are efforts to increase the housing stock within the city. The municipality, which neighbors the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), has faced increasing industrialization over the years. In 2021, Garden City made up just 1% of permits for new construction of residential development in the county. Meanwhile, it comprised 5% of commercial and industrial permits, according to the Chatham County Board of Assessors Office's annual report.

The city is currently in an industrial rezoning moratorium, which puts a pause on rezoning parcels of land not already designated for industrial use, such as warehousing. The six-month moratorium is set to expire at the end of October unless the city council votes to extend.

Bethune said they’ve used that time to take another look at their zoning ordinances and have tried to identify parcels within the city for housing development.

“We’re just continuing what’s in the fire right now,” said Campbell. “...to keep Garden City moving, trying to keep taxes down, trying to keep the community safe.”

Campbell, a Garden City native, said he’s proud of the overall growth he’s seen within the city but recognizes the most crucial mission is striking a balance between industrial growth and the needs of the community.

“The Georgia Ports is one of the most powerful organizations … so it’s always going to be there and we’re just going to have to face it the best way we can,” said Campbell. “We desperately need more residents and we need more housing.”

Outside of city government, Campbell said he wears multiple hats. He’s a small business owner, having cut hair at his shop Barber N Style Shop for 30 years. He also helps his brother run the Campbell and Sons Funeral Home in the evenings.

The longtime resident said he hopes his deep ties within the community will continue to inform his goals as a city representative.

“I’ve seen the movement from a little kid walking these streets … we’ve come a long way and I want to do my part to keep that process going,” said Campbell.

Bethune shares parting thoughts

Bethune said he believes he’s leaving the city in good hands and is proud of what he and the council have managed to accomplish so far while recognizing that more needs to be done. Bethune took a moment to tout the new benefits package and pay raises for Garden City employees; a soon-to-be fully-staffed police department (at 39 sworn officers); and improved communications with the GPA.

In his 13 years of service, the implementation of the city millage rate strikes him as one of the more memorable and impactful decisions. Garden City implemented its first property tax in 2015, a move to offset the sudden loss of population-based Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funding after counting mistakes within the 2000 and 2010 censuses, according to Bethune and City Manager Scott Robider.

As a result, the city lost almost $1 million in LOST funding out of an $11 million general fund budget ($22-25 million overall budget). But with the millage increase, the city was "able to weather COVID, help city employees, buy public safety equipment," as well as invest in the city's new recreation project.

Lastly, Bethune said, although he’ll be out of the public eye, he won’t be leaving the area and plans on maintaining his presence as a community member. He’ll continue attending neighborhood association meetings and Garden City Faith Leaders meetings.

"I've always considered myself a servant leader ... I'm not a politician," said Bethune, who had retired from the Savannah Fire Department as a battalion chief after 38 years. “I won’t be going away.”

