BreakingNews
Few lines, but some areas have problems with touchscreens and scanners
ajc logo
X

Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Georgians return to the polls to choose Warnock or Walker

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Staff reports
2 hours ago

Another election cycle, another U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.

For the second straight federal election, Georgia voters are picking a U.S. senator via a rematch. In 2020, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff bested Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoffs.

This time, Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the lone election race not decided in last month's general election. Neither candidate received a majority of the vote, resulting in a runoff.

More than 1.8 million Georgians voted early in the runoff, either in person or via absentee ballot. At least a million more are expected to vote on Election Day. The Nov. 8 race attracted nearly 4 million voters.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday across the state and will remain open until 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs. Walker

What general election data tells us: Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker hinges on turnout

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

 7:55 a.m. | Return of the bacon signs

The inflation disinformation election campaign returned Tuesday morning as signs reading "Bacon $10.99" co-mingled with the Warnock and Walker signs along Savannah area roadways. The  message is a reference to inflation in the grocery store and a condemnation of the political party in power, the Democrats, and Warnock by extension.

A quick price check at Kroger revealed a pound of bacon for $4.49. The breakfast meat is even cheaper at Walmart, which advertises its "Great Value" brand for $3.58.

Credit: [ADAM VAN BRIMMER/SAVANNAH MORNING NEWS]

Credit: [ADAM VAN BRIMMER/SAVANNAH MORNING NEWS]

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Support local journalism by subscribing to a Georgia newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Georgians return to the polls to choose Warnock or Walker

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum9h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
1h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
15h ago

Credit: Dustin Chambers/AP

The Jolt: Election Day for Warnock and Walker finally arrives
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

It's poinsettia season and partnerships will make your holidays beautiful
1h ago
In the holiday spirit? Savannah Ballet Theatre whisks you away with ‘The Nutcracker’
3h ago
Empty Stocking Fund: Illness leaves single mother unable to work this holiday season
5h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
2h ago
‘A lot is on the line’ for election day voters in US Senate runoff
14h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top