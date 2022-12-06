GA Senate runoff live updates: Georgians return to the polls to choose Warnock or Walker

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday across the state and will remain open until 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs. Walker

What general election data tells us: Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker hinges on turnout

7:55 a.m. | Return of the bacon signs

The inflation disinformation election campaign returned Tuesday morning as signs reading "Bacon $10.99" co-mingled with the Warnock and Walker signs along Savannah area roadways. The message is a reference to inflation in the grocery store and a condemnation of the political party in power, the Democrats, and Warnock by extension.

A quick price check at Kroger revealed a pound of bacon for $4.49. The breakfast meat is even cheaper at Walmart, which advertises its "Great Value" brand for $3.58.

