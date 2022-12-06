BreakingNews
Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
GA Senate runoff live updates: Georgians return to the polls to choose Warnock or Walker

Another election cycle, another U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.

For the second straight federal election, Georgia voters are picking a U.S. senator via a rematch. In 2020, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff bested Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoffs.

This time, Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the lone election race not decided in last month's general election. Neither candidate received a majority of the vote, resulting in a runoff.

More than 1.8 million Georgians voted early in the runoff, either in person or via absentee ballot. At least a million more are expected to vote on Election Day. The Nov. 8 race attracted nearly 4 million voters.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday across the state and will remain open until 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs. Walker

What general election data tells us: Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker hinges on turnout

 7:55 a.m. | Return of the bacon signs

The inflation disinformation election campaign returned Tuesday morning as signs reading "Bacon $10.99" co-mingled with the Warnock and Walker signs along Savannah area roadways. The  message is a reference to inflation in the grocery store and a condemnation of the political party in power, the Democrats, and Warnock by extension.

A quick price check at Kroger revealed a pound of bacon for $4.49. The breakfast meat is even cheaper at Walmart, which advertises its "Great Value" brand for $3.58.

