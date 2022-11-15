Fulton Superior Court overturns 'heartbeat bill' banning most abortions in Georgia

The lawsuit was brought in July by organizations providing reproductive health services in Georgia, after the Federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the abortion law — blocked under the federal court decisions at the time it was passed — could finally be put into law after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit was brought by the ACLU of Georgia on behalf of several plaintiffs, including the lead plaintiff, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective. Many of the plaintiffs are the same as those who sued in federal courts to stop the statewide ban.

The Superior Court of Fulton County declined to issue an injunction on the law while the case was litigated. The ruling Tuesday, however, makes it clear that the parts of the law limiting abortion were illegal at the time they were passed and are therefore illegal still.

"If the courts have spoken, clearly and directly, as to what the law is, as to what is and is not constitutional, legislatures and legislators are not at liberty to pass laws contrary to such pronouncements," the decision reads.

The ruling would not prevent the state Legislature from passing a similar or even more restrictive ban under the new constitutional framework of Dobbs v. Jackson, the ruling earlier this year that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

