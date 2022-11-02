F.U. Dudes: Savannah female-fronted bands assemble at Victory North as the Howls of the Sirens

'Trying to mix things up': Veronica Garcia-Melendez talks new music, The Maxines

Sarah Poole, a Savannah musician who established Ember City in 2016, thought now is the time to showcase female rock musicians.

“It just felt like a really important time to show how loud a woman’s voice can be. What better way than with a rock show? Not to mention, Savannah has so many amazing female musicians. I’m incredibly grateful that Victory North is giving us the opportunity to bring this show to life," she said.

"I chose the bands personally. I’ve played with Lilakk many times and have always been a huge fan. Lilakk is super grungy. I was instantly impressed with The Maxines and their raw persona when they cut through the scene a little over a year ago. The Maxines are very Joan Jett like energy, in your face garage punk. I love Fauvely’s honest lyrics and the whimsical melodies. Fauvely is dreamy, shoegaze, indie rock. This bill offers something for every kind of rock fan, and I can’t wait for people to see.

“This is my first crack at putting on a show like this, but I love the idea of women centric shows becoming more common and would absolutely love to include more genres. Our show is featuring just a few of the female rockers in Savannah, but there are so many amazing female artists of different genres in Savannah that I would be honored to share a stage with.”

Taking charge of the creative process

Women organize, women promote but, in the end, women continue to be a mere collaborator instead of masters of their craft. A muse and a pretty face are what most consider women in bands, but the narrative continues to be, that the female musician; are only as strong as the men who support them.

Veronica Garcia, who is the bass player for The Maxines, says: "You can't be what you can't see. It's important for women in the audience to see women on stage — it empowers them to believe they can do it too. We are usually so encouraged to do the singer-songwriter thing instead. We all have different feelings inside us, and we should be able to express all those feelings musically. Seeing other women step up really opens the possibilities for all of us to present as multi-dimensional human beings."

AJ Grey, lead singer for The Maxines, added, “Women are pinned to be so delicate but it's okay to be hard too. It inspires younger women. They see us doing it and it makes it less intimidating for them to go out and do it too."

"The music industry is such a male dominated industry that I think a-lot of women are intimidated by it," said Calli Aston-Joiner from Lilakk. "It's important to encourage female artists because those artists will help encourage other women to get started and continue the growth for women in music."

Coco Oke, drummer for The Maxines, adds that getting talented women on stage is key to more shows like this. “Right now, I am thinking about the importance of encouraging fellow women who are talented to go out and do their thing. We have so many [female] friends who are super talented and have never thought about doing an open mic or playing with other people. When you have the support of other women, it really makes it so much better.”

Maddie Oke, guitarist for The Maxines, said, “right now, I am encouraging a female friend limited to playing solo. I am always telling her to figure something out where she can go out and rock.”

Support and continued awareness will be what it will take to change the paradigm. Women's work will often go unacknowledged and uncredited in the professional and art world. Most women feel invisible, and it doesn’t take much to change that reality and the sirens to follow provide us with many solutions.

“Purposely trying to book something other than all men for shows. Even if there's just one woman on stage, it's really inspiring for other women musicians. There are all these famous female pop stars but then you go all the way down to the average show and there's maybe just one girl on stage the whole night. It needs to change,” said Coco Oke.

“People think there's equal female representation in music but it's kind of only in some genres. It’s still mostly men out there grinding for gigs. I think for just women in general. I've had so many women come up to me, who aren't musicians, and talk to me after shows. They love seeing a reflection of their existence in the world of music," added Garcia.

Aston-Joiner agrees. “It is so easy. You can support women in the local music scene by going to shows, purchasing merch, downloading songs, or even a social media like or share.”

"Supporting women in music, or people in the arts, or even small business often means you'll see more of it. It's about building community and fostering creative space. These things don't exist in a vacuum and it's up to all of us to support one another," said Sophie Brochu, lead vocals for Fauvely.

“Even today, women only make up one third of the music industry. I know countless talented female musicians who have written brilliant songs and can shred on their instruments," Poole said.

"They deserve to be heard without having to claw and scrap every step of the way. The more we build each other up, the closer we can get to making it the norm and not the exception. We hope this inspires everyone to book more gender balanced shows, events and bills. In creating and harnessing our collective voices and visual presence, we can all contribute to a more equitable future.”

IF YOU GO What: Howls of the Sirens — Ember City, Lilakk, The Maxines and Fauvely When: Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Where: Victory North Savannah, 2603 Whitaker St. Cost: $15-25 Info: eventbrite.com/e/howls-of-the-sirens-tickets-407673992887?aff=wix

