Front Porch Improv wants to help service workers with 'Surviving Starland' at new comedy show

Recent shows at Front Porch Improv: Comedian Andrew Sleighter brings his thoughtful stand up to Savannah and Front Porch Improv

The idea has its genesis with Front Porch actors, Meagan Johnson and Deshawn Mason. After their weekly performances, they would walk to one of Starland’s bars, still giddy from the show. The pair would excitedly share with their bartender what it was like.

“At Moodright’s, we would show up on that high you only get from performing,” recalled Johnson. “And I would be talking, and Deshawn would be talking, and because we went so often, we just made friends with the bar tenders who were like ‘that’s cool, but we work weekends, too bad we can’t be there.’ And that’s when I realized there’s got to be a way to do a show for our friends in the service industry, so they can be part of the fun, too.”

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

Johnson and Mason put their heads together to come up with a format that goes something like this: four teams of two — one trained improv actor paired with one service person — compete for points in improv-based theater games. Teams win points from audience engagement, such that the loudest cheers become points for a team.

After several rounds, audience participation and cheering, the food and beverage worker of the winning team gets the opportunity to tell a true life story that becomes a starting point for the evening’s final improv set.

'This is my office now': Savannah artists find community, inspiration along Forsyth Park path

The evening is fast-paced and highly interactive. And though most of the food and beverage competitors have never trained as improve actors, they do get a little coaching during pre-show rehearsals.

Reno Gooch, a bartender at Black Rabbit, competed in the first installment of “Surviving Starland” in September. Mason, who frequents the bar and restaurant, invited Gooch to be part of the fun.

Credit: Courtesy of Front Porch Improve Credit: Courtesy of Front Porch Improve

“I was incredibly nervous at first,” emphasized Gooch. “I do acting on stage and film, but improve is totally different because there are no lines, you can’t do another take of something. We did a couple of rehearsals, which helped give a feel of what it would be like, but once you’re there onstage with an audience, it all goes how it goes. And it was really fun, you just have to go with it. I felt like we were part of the cast and team, and the audience got into it. They loved it.”

Deshawn Mason, a trained improv actor and stand up comedian, landed in Savannah in early 2020 ahead of the pandemic and shutdown. Originally from Charleston, he was elated to find the Hostess City had a growing comedy scene. What began in 2017 as an improv meet up group — regularly gathering at Ghost Coast Distillery, Bull Street Labs and The Sentient Bean — Front Porch Improv continues to grow and lead the way for more comedy in Savannah.

'Art is a magical endeavor': Carlos Estevez comes back to explore the hidden lines of Savannah

“It’s funny, I got here about the same time Front Porch got a permanent theater (Feb. 2020) and then you know what happened next and how everything came to a screeching halt,” reflected Mason. “But we all stayed committed to the theater and comedy, and here we are, thriving. What I like about “Surviving Starland” is how it’s a highly interactive evening where people get to know other community members and cheer them on.”

For Monday night’s performance, Mason and Johnson reached out to servers and bartenders at Moodright’s, The Black Rabbit and The Sentient Bean. Another Monday night “Surviving Starland” performance is slated for November, and then the goal is to continue monthly into the new year, though nothing yet is locked on the calendar.

Credit: BEN BRENGMAN/SAVANNAHNOW.COM Credit: BEN BRENGMAN/SAVANNAHNOW.COM

“The biggest thing from my experience was Front Porch is its own strong community,” mused Gooch.

“And they brought together two very different communities, Front Porch and local bartending crew, to make this event that was competitive in a lighthearted way and insanely fun. It was fun to be able to tell my coworkers I’m doing this thing, and then my coworkers were able to show up because it was on a Monday night. It’s just something you have to experience to understand because the whole night, everything about it, is a win.”

IF YOU GO What: Surviving Starland Where: 210 W. Victory Drive, Savannah When: Monday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Cost: Free for service industry workers; $5 general Info: frontporchimprov.com/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Front Porch Improv wants to help service workers with 'Surviving Starland' at new comedy show