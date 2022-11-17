From a blues farewell to longtime favorites: Savannah Music Festival announces 2023 line-up

"In general, this organization is growing in the direction of trying to be more inclusive, accessible to people and approachable," said Ryan McMaken, artistic director for SMF. "I've handed brochures to people in the past and they said, 'It looks great but I don't know a single one of these artists, but I've heard you guys do great shows so I'll check it out."

Credit: Bill Dawers / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Bill Dawers / For Savannah Morning News

Big shows take to the greens at Trustees' Garden

That mix between known talents and emerging ones is what makes SMF unique in the regional landscape for music festival.

"None of the artists in the schedule are completely out of left field for the organization, or the artistic kind of aesthetic....more people will feel welcomed with this festival."

Also from Zach Dennis: Leave Forsyth Park to tourists. Let's invest in local festivals at more accessible Daffin Park

If you were planning a cover for the program with the biggest show, it would probably fall to the Buddy Guy "Damn Right Farewell" two-nights of shows. The legendary blues artist — who has played with the likes of Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton — will have two shows: one on Saturday, March 25 with special guests Eric Gales and King Solomon Hicks; and another on Sunday, March 26 with special guests Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Jontavious Willis.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"I mean how can we pass up (the concerts)... just knowing that this is the last chance to present Buddy. He's kind of the king of the blues these days in terms of being a living link to the early days."

Even more exciting about the shows is their staging for each night at the Trustees' Garden, a space that was utilized by SMF in 2018 for their finale. McMaken said the goal is to create an atmosphere that allows for a hybrid festival experience, giving visitors a chance to experience the music in multiple formats all in one venue.

"We're trying to create a scene out there that's real family friendly and we're going to have family activities up on the hill (with) vendors and food; just more of a laid back experience than going in and sitting down in your seat."

Tedeschi Trucks Band's return actually marks a momentous occasion for the group as they first performed under the moniker at the Savannah Music Festival. Since then, they've returned to Savannah for shows at the Johnny Mercer Theatre with their SMF 2023 appearance coming Wednesday, March 29 at the Trustees' Garden.

Credit: Stuart Levine Credit: Stuart Levine

Diving into the unknown for your favorite new band

One hallmark of the Savannah Music Festival is getting to hear a variety of bands from around the world that would otherwise not be anywhere near the region. That also includes pairing new bands with established voices to create a double bill experience that also surprises the organizers.

One such combination is Cécile McLorin Salvant, who will be paired with European band San Salvador. McMaken said McLorin Salvant mentioned on stage that she had been studying Occitan, which is one of her three heritage languages.

San Salvador plays their vocal polyphony and close harmonies in Occitan as well, so they had the idea to pair the two and see what could come from a fully Occitan concert. "I'm really curious to see how that all plays out. Cécile being an amazing kind of jazz singer...it's going to be awesome."

Credit: Takashi Okamoto Credit: Takashi Okamoto

The world slate also marks the return to SMF for Kodo, a band specializing in traditional Japanese drumming. The group will be playing "Tsuzumi," their first work and will celebrate the band's 40 years of music with a show on Saturday, March 25 at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

"It's such an incredible production. From the backstage to the stage itself, it's like clockwork."

The continued growth for Savannah Music Festival into 2023

The 2023 festival also marks the first fully-immersed festival for new SMF executive director Gene Dobbs Bradford, who joined the team just ahead of the 2022 kick-off.

Since then, Bradford has been working to get the Savannah Music Festival around town as much as possible with McMaken saying that new initiatives will continue to come from the organization.

"(Gene is) all in it, he loves Savannah. We're starting some big, new initiatives as far as community outreach." One of those includes working with the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools System to create an "Explorer Pass" for students and their families to take advantage of the SMF events through free tickets to passholders.

Credit: Bill Dawers / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Bill Dawers / For Savannah Morning News

McMaken said Bradford also brings an extensive knowledge of jazz and that has become key in crafting this year's programming. "Jazz is a strong suit for him so we've talked a lot about how we can elaborate on what's been done and go a little bit outward stylistically in terms of jazz presentations."

The Savannah Music Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 21 and runs until Saturday, April 8. To see the full line-up and get tickets, visit savannahmusicfestival.org.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section, and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: From a blues farewell to longtime favorites: Savannah Music Festival announces 2023 line-up