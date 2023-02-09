X
Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to California training center

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday after experiencing an inflight medical emergency on his way to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, according to U.S. Army officials.

The cause of death remains to be determined.

Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was flying with a group of soldiers to California for a training exercise when his medical emergency began, reads a Fort Stewart press release. Unit medical personnel began resuscitation as the air crew made an emergency diversion to Amarillo, Texas. Emergency medical services met the aircraft there and transferred Franklin to a local hospital where he later died.

Credit: Courtesy of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield 3rd ID

Credit: Courtesy of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield 3rd ID

Franklin was assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, and served as an information technology specialist. He served nearly three years of active-duty service and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

"Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the family," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of Franklin's unit. "Our first priority is supporting them as well as the soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade."

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to California training center

