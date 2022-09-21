ajc logo
X

Forsyth Farmer's Market produce, seafood staple in trouble after recent regional rainfalls

ajc.com

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Farmers in Richmond Hill are asking the community for help after floodwaters ripped apart their driveway and submerged a portion of their land, killing off countless vegetation and resulting in significant financial loss.

Ana and Billy Duggar own Billy's Botanicals, an aquaponics farm that raises organic products. Their stand at the Forsyth Farmer's Market has become a staple as they are the only vendor that offers fresh seafood.

Ana said her low-lying property took the brunt of the storm as torrential downpour on Sept. 10 left vegetation submerged in water. Their driveway was washed away and the couple has spent at least $50,000 in rebuilding efforts.

Forsyth Farmer's Market faces new challenge

Ana said this is the first time in their 10 years on the property that they have dealt with unprecedented floodwaters.

“It just kept raining,” said Ana. “When it stopped raining, we noticed that we still had water coming in. The water would be rushing in from neighboring properties. We were under a foot of water. Our family was stranded for about five days. We were not able to access or leave our property with the exception of trying to just barrel through it with the farm truck to get my five-year old to school”

ajc.com

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

The couple watched hour after hour as more rain continued to barrel down, but did not notice how much water accumulated on their land until the following Monday. “Eventually we realized the amount of standing water that we were taking on and the fact that the forecast was forecasting more rain, and we were already underwater,” said Ana.

The family is looking into purchasing culverts to redirect water in the back of the property, but if that effort fails, they will have to regrade the entire property.

Forsyth Farmer's Market lean on local restaurants to obtain fresh herbs

The couple relied on local restaurants to purchase fresh herbs, but the loss of popular items such as basil puts their small business at even more risk.

Ana said their success at their farm stand came from cultivating relationships. Now, she is hoping the clients they have come to know and love will lend a hand so they can continue giving to those who have made their business a success.

“The amount of money it's going to take to reengineer this property is a lot,” said Ana.

The Duggars are currently looking for assistance with a Gofundme page at https://gofund.me/7b416a1b.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Forsyth Farmer's Market produce, seafood staple in trouble after recent regional rainfalls

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying16h ago
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
16h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
1h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Less trash on the beach? How Tybee Island's anti-litter efforts have resulted in cleaner...
1h ago
Hog wild: Even with development looming, feral swine likely here to stay in Georgetown
18h ago
Come together and unite with your community with the Savannah Day of Peace
22h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
17h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
21h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top