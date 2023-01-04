Former SPD officer involved in fatal shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida

According to the incident report, a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy responded around noon to Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, just west of Jacksonville. The deputy made contact with Ferguson outside of the nearby Kyodai Sushi Rock Restaurant. The Watches Plus owner identified Ferguson and an eyewitness claimed “three stolen watches were recovered in various locations throughout the parking lot and returned to the owner.”

Ferguson was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to obtain medical clearance due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, according to the report. Then, he was transported to the Clay County Jail, where he remains on $25,000 bond.