Last year, he coached football at St. Andrew's and will be doing the same at Jenkins High this year. He also founded the Savannah Royal Lions, a sports league nonprofit dedicated to mentoring youth ages 6 to 18, both in school and afterschool.

Rhodes ran unsuccessfully for president of the Savannah-Chatham School Board in 2022.

Platform

Rhodes says the opportunities for youth in the city are “slim to none” and says the lack thereof gives kids idle time, which can lead to trouble. He said, if elected, he’ll be an advocate for providing more activities for Savannah’s younger community.

He hopes to push for more community policing through increasing staffing at Savannah Police Department, allowing officers more the chance to spend more time in the communities they serve.

Rhodes also said he would be a responsible steward for the city's tax dollars and search for ways to lift some of the financial burden off residents. Rhodes also said he wants to be assessible to the community, bridging the gaps between them and their local government.

“A lot of people don't know who a lot of politicians are, or who people in government are because, until election season, you don't hear from them. Once you're consistent, and you're out there enough, I've worked with kids long enough to know that when they trust you, when you’re consistent with them, they'll open up to talk to you, they trust you,” Rhodes said. “And so, building that bridging that gap between the community and the government is something I definitely want to do.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former School Board president candidate announces run for Savannah Council District 3 post