Former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter re-nominated for U.S. Marshals Service

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
46 minutes ago

According to congressional records, on Jan. 23, former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter's nomination to the United States Marshals Service was resubmitted to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, meaning he is eligible again for consideration to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In early January, Minter's nomination expired, making him temporarily ineligible for consideration to the U.S. Marshals Service. As a previously returned nominee, according to Senate Rule XXXI, Minter will go through the entire vetting and questioning process again.

Despite calls to Sen. Jon Ossoff's office, no details were disclosed as to why Minter’s nomination didn’t advance in 2022. Ossoff sits on the Judiciary Committee.

Yet, according to reporting by Adam Van Brimmer, the other three nominees submitted by President Joe Biden along with Minter were confirmed. In fact, of the eight nominees submitted prior to Aug. 1, Minter was the only one not approved. Furthermore, six nominees sent to the Senate after Minter are now in federal posts.

In late June 2022, Minter resigned as SPD Chief to focus on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. After Minter stepped away, City Manager Jay Melder appointed Lenny Gunther as interim chief. In late December, Melder named Gunther to the top position.

This is a developing story. Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this report.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter re-nominated for U.S. Marshals Service

