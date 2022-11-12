ajc logo
X

Former owner of Mellow Mushroom charged with withholding $400,000 in payroll taxes

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Credit: Courtesy of Creative Commons

Credit: Courtesy of Creative Commons

OK, trivia question:

Which beloved Savannah pizza franchise closed in 2020, not because of the COVID-19 pandemic but because of tax evasion?

Answer: Mellow Mushroom.

The funky pizza parlor's former owner, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro was charged in federal court for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes — money that was deducted from employees paychecks and should have been paid to the federal government.

In court filings, Johnson was identified as the owner of LHMS Inc., which operated the Savannah Mellow Mushroom franchise. Between 2015 and 2019, the company allegedly spent thousands of dollars for Johnson’s benefit — even as the company failed to turn over to the Internal Revenue Service the payroll taxes withheld from the company’s employees.

Johnson entered a plea agreement on Nov. 9 with the U.S. Dept. of Justice, which has been provided to the court for consideration. Bond was set for $20,000.

Credit: Mellow Mushroom Savannah/ Facebook

Credit: Mellow Mushroom Savannah/ Facebook

If convicted, Johnson faces a felony charge that carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release. There is no parole within the federal court system.

The case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former owner of Mellow Mushroom charged with withholding $400,000 in payroll taxes

Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
15h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
10h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Man who stripped, threw unmentionables on City Hall steps charged with DUI, terroristic...
1h ago
Savannah’s Hindu community celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with day-long...
Savannah City Council votes unanimously to remove the name of Calhoun Square
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top