Former life navigator for at-risk youth pleads not guilty to rape charges

On Oct. 5, Johnson was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation and false imprisonment. Johnson remains in custody in the Chatham County Detention Center but made an appearance at the arraignment.

In previous media reports, Johnson's attorney Michael Schwartz has maintained his client's innocence based on DNA evidence.

Schwartz, however, declined to comment for this report, citing the ongoing case and pending trial.

