Flocking to the polls: Georgians early voting in record numbers for the U.S. Senate runoff

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

Georgia voter interest in the U.S. Senate runoff race is strong.

More than 700,000 Georgians cast ballots in the first four days of in-person early voting and another 62,000 absentee ballots have been returned in the Sen. Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker contest. Voters broke an all-time daily turnout record on Monday, with more than 300,000 ballots cast, surpassing the previous record by more than 75,000 votes.

In Chatham County, where the Board of Registrars opened polls on both Saturday and Sunday, more than 15,000 residents voted. Early voting was likewise popular in neighboring Bryan and Effingham counties, with 3,848 voters in Bryan County - 12.4% of registered voters - going to the polls early and 2,788 in Effingham County - 6.3% - voting.

Early voting continues through Friday. The runoff ends Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Election Day voting.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Flocking to the polls: Georgians early voting in record numbers for the U.S. Senate runoff

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
