First City Progress: Traffic congestion gets relief with completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
34 minutes ago

This story is part of First City Progress, a weekly series looking at development in Savannah and the Coastal Empire. If there are projects you're curious about, email Zoe at znicholson@gannett.com

The $51 million project to extend the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway to I-16 is complete, a move to ease truck congestion along the interstate en route to the Georgia Port Authority's Garden City Terminal.

Phase II of the parkway began construction in 2017, according to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, which managed the project. The work included several improvements to existing roadways as well as construction a 3-mile stretch of entirely new roadway. The new road extends the parkway where it ends at U.S. 80 before connecting with Bloomingdale Road, which was widened for the project.

The project consisted of many parts, including:

  • New 2.73-mile road that connects I-16 to existing parkway's end at of U.S. 80.
  • Road widening of Main Street (U.S. 80) in Bloomingdale from two to four lanes, with a 44-foot grassy median installed.
  • Little Ogeechee River bridge widened, with a second span added for new lanes.
  • Two-lane bridge over a CSX railroad crossing.
  • A new roundabout at the Bloomingdale Road westbound ramp onto I-16
The project was initially slated for completion in October 2021.

With the expansion complete, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway offers a bypass route between the interstate and GPA headquarters that skirts around Georgia 21 and other congested highways. 

The expansion is part of a regional effort to route port traffic away from commuter thoroughfares in West Chatham County. The Effingham Parkway is a new road that aims to offer commuters relief from the oft-clogged Georgia 21 in Port Wentworth and parts of southern Effingham County, and the 16@95 Project is a complete redesign of the I-16 and I-95 interchange, in an effort to improve efficiency for travelers and truck drivers.

Zoe covers growth and how it impacts communities in the Savannah area. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: First City Progress: Traffic congestion gets relief with completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

