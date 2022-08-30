First City Progress: Traffic congestion gets relief with completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

The project consisted of many parts, including:

New 2.73-mile road that connects I-16 to existing parkway's end at of U.S. 80.

Road widening of Main Street (U.S. 80) in Bloomingdale from two to four lanes, with a 44-foot grassy median installed.

Little Ogeechee River bridge widened, with a second span added for new lanes.

Two-lane bridge over a CSX railroad crossing.

A new roundabout at the Bloomingdale Road westbound ramp onto I-16

The project was initially slated for completion in October 2021.

With the expansion complete, the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway offers a bypass route between the interstate and GPA headquarters that skirts around Georgia 21 and other congested highways.

The expansion is part of a regional effort to route port traffic away from commuter thoroughfares in West Chatham County. The Effingham Parkway is a new road that aims to offer commuters relief from the oft-clogged Georgia 21 in Port Wentworth and parts of southern Effingham County, and the 16@95 Project is a complete redesign of the I-16 and I-95 interchange, in an effort to improve efficiency for travelers and truck drivers.

