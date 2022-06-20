First City Progress: Godley Station tracts in West Savannah rezoned for light industrial use

"Everything about this property suggests that it should not be anything other than residential with something on the back," Yellin told planning commission members in June. "(The owner) Mr. Friedman, and before Mr. Friedman, his father owned this property, there have been no takers for close to 25 years. That's how long this property has not been developed. And it's been actively marketed."

Because of this, the owner is rezoning the property from commercial to light-industrial, which will allow for uses like warehousing, service centers and contracting headquarters.

The Planning Commission approved the rezoning unanimously on June 14.

The property is 15 acres, but more than half of it is wetlands and therefore undevelopable, according to MPC planner Marcus Lotson.

"The property itself does include the surrounding wetlands, which create a visual barrier from particularly Jimmy Deloach Parkway, and to a lesser degree from Benton Boulevard, as it relates to potential commercial uses at this site," he told planning commissioners last week.

The two front-fronting parcels of the property will remain commercial. A car collision service center has already been built on one site. The other four sites, each about an acre in size, are tucked away from the road, nearly invisible to passersby.

"One of the things that is evident is that the likelihood of any sort of retail that requires a customer base does not have excellent visibility as you would typically need for a commercial use," Lotson said.

Lotson added that the nearby development — Port City Logistics' massive warehousing operation sits just across Jimmy Deloach Parkway — deems this property unsuitable for retail.

Commissioners did raise concerns about the influx of trucks and freight vehicles industrial development on the property might bring, but Yellin, the lawyer, said the sites are too small to make any noticeable impact on the traffic patterns along Benton Boulevard and Jimmy Deloach Parkway.

"There's nothing to suggest that it would create a traffic situation that negatively impacts (the residents)," Yellin said.

