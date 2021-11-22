First City Progress: Garden City seeks to build affordable housing at former school site

In Garden City, a town of 10,300 people just west of Savannah, home prices have gone up 41% since last year, according to Realtor.com, making the average sale price $220,000.

To combat the rising prices (and a lack of affordable rental housing) Garden City Council approved a broker to initiate a contract proposal process for the city. The broker is tasked with seeking community input on the project and creating a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the city to find a developer for the project.

"Whether it's affordable housing or senior housing," Bethune said. "There's a need for them in Garden City. So we're just ready to see what we can do."

Credit: Ben Goggins/for SavannahNow.com

Garden City has been the epicenter of Chatham County's growth with its population soaring by more than 17% since 2010, according to the U.S. Census. And while more people need housing, the Savannah Port's expansion (and related business growth) has gobbled up much of the available, developable land in the city.

"The sad thing about Garden City, we don't have much property where we can put residents," Bethune said. "And we're going to have to, I guess, think outside of the box because most of the property that's left is industrial."

The industrial growth of Garden City has led to a shift in the population, Bethune explained. As the ports expand and related businesses build warehouses and logistics companies, more employees are coming to Garden City during the day, but leave once 5 p.m. hits.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"After working hours, it's very quiet over there. But that all changes with more residential property, because then the needs of the people are there, they have to be satisfied," Bethune said. "Whether it be grocery stores or convenience stores, or whatever the case is. And so anytime you can increase residential (housing) in a city, that's the backbone of the community."

According to interim City Manager Scott Rubiter, the city is looking into further high-density developments to bridge the gap for affordable rental housing, and establishing an impact fee program for port-related businesses to be able to improve roadwork and water treatment systems.

"We love the growth, but you also have to be able to handle the growth. And it seems like it's all coming at one time," Rubiter said. "So for a city our size, it's sometimes hard to be able to bear this."

