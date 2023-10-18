This year’s event provides a full slate family-friendly and adult-only activities, from Telfair Museums’ Pride Week Curators’ Tour, discussing the works of African American sculptor Richmond Barthé, to drag shows headlined by contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Oct. 19

MasQUEERade Ball featuring Haus of Scalamadre

7 to 10 p.m., Starland Yard, 2411 DeSoto Ave.

Oct. 20-22

Savannah Pride Festival

Music, dancing, performances and meet-and-greets with performers Dax ExclaimationPoint, Tajonyx, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, all take place around Ellis Square in downtown Savannah at Jefferson Street between Bryan and Congress streets.

Opening Ceremonies, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 20

The Savannah Pride Parade, 8 p.m., Oct. 20

Events begin Saturday, Oct. 21, at Noon and go until 10:30 p.m.

Brunch and Burlesque, Noon to 2 p.m., Oct. 22, The Grove, 301 W. Congress St.

Drag Tea Dance at Congress Street Social Club, 3-5 p.m., Oct. 22

VIP and Executive Passes and Tickets available at eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=4683

For more information, go to firstcitypridecenter.org/savannah-pride.

Credit: NICK ROBERTSON/SAVANNAHNOW.com Credit: NICK ROBERTSON/SAVANNAHNOW.com

The Plant Riverside District is also hosting Savannah Pride events, including:

COSMIC COUNTDOWN: TAKE OFF TO PRIDE

7 p.m. to Midnight, Oct. 20, at Electric Moon

“BRUNCHY” DRAG BRUNCH

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 21, Myrtle & Rose

For more information about Pride Month festivities at Plant Riverside District, please visit plantriverside.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: First City Pride Center hosts Savannah Pride events this weekend

