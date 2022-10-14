Filmed in Georgia: Savannah-shot 'Glory' provided moving insight into Black soldiers in Civil War

Previous Filmed in Georgia: Stratton Leopold brought Hollywood, and a selection of stars, to Savannah

Much of "Glory" was filmed here in our hometown. River Street was transformed into the street scene depicting the Black troops marching. If you review the film, you'll see store fronts with signs doctored to reflect the Civil War era.

Another prominent Savannah location used in "Glory" was the Mercer Williams House, also later used to great effect in the Clint Eastwood film, "Midnight in the Garden of God and Evil." Less obvious are the barracks scenes for the Black troops, converted on film from the Georgia State Railroad Museum in downtown Savannah.

Beach shots for the final charge of the black Union troops on Fort Wagner near Charleston in South Carolina, were staged at Jekyll Island.

More interesting than the film locations are the facts behind their depiction. Colored troops, as they were then called, had been denied army participation from the outset of the war, despite avid attempts to join the fight to preserve the Union. President Lincoln was reluctant to change the rules forbidding such troops for fear of driving the border states — Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, and West Virginia, which had legal slavery, into secession.

When recruitment became critical, Congress changed the rules and USCT were created – US Colored Troops, actively seeking Black enlistees. The effort stalled until black leaders like Frederick Douglass encouraged Black men to become soldiers and in the process secure eventual full citizenship.

Douglass backed up his words with action: His two sons joined the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which eventually lost two thirds of their white officers and half their Black troops as dramatized in "Glory." One Black soldier, Sgt. William Carney, was awarded the Medal of Honor for carrying the fallen U.S. flag despite being shot in the thigh and only able to crawl forward. Sixteen Civil War Black soldiers eventually won this nation’s highest medal for valor.

If the desperate effort to wrest Fort Wagner from the Confederacy was a sacrifice and a failure, it was a success in proving the loyalty and courage of black troops and the leadership of their few white officers.

One poignant letter from a Black soldier, Samuel Cabble, a private in the Massachusetts 54th Regiment and former slave before joining the army, follows (quoted from the National Archives and Record Administration):

"Dear Wife i have enlisted in the army i am now in the state of Massachusetts but before this letter reaches you i will be in North Carlinia and though great is the present national dificulties yet i look forward to a brighter day When i shall have the opertunity of seeing you in the full enjoyment of fredom i would like to no if you are still in slavery if you are it will not be long before we shall have crushed the system that now opreses you for in the course of three months you shall have your liberty. great is the outpouring of the colered peopl that is now rallying with the hearts of lions against that very curse that has seperated you an me yet we shall meet again and oh what a happy time that will be when this ungodly rebellion shall be put down and the curses of our land is trampled under our feet i am a soldier now and i shall use my utmost endeavor to strike at the rebellion and the heart of this system that so long has kept us in chains . . . remain your own afectionate husband until death-Samuel Cabble.

"Glory" can be found at your local library and is currently streaming on HBO Max and other on-demand platforms.

