Filmed in Georgia: Savannah is setting for ludicrous John Grisham plot in 'Gingerbread Man'

Credit: Savannah Morning News Credit: Savannah Morning News

Davidz here is again a victim – or so it seems. Determined to get back at her odd-ball, deranged-seeming father, played by Duvall, she seduces successful Savannah attorney Kenneth Branagh and enlists his help to have dear old dad committed to an asylum. They succeed.

If you are confused by all this, you’re not alone. It gets more obtuse yet. Duvall escapes thanks to help from his red-neck/hippie cohorts. When Branagh receives a letter from Duvall threatening his children, he goes off the deep end and guns down Duvall for absconding with his children – a total fiction.

There are more twists and turns but suffice it to say – spoiler alert – that in the end Davidtz uses Branagh to eliminate her father and inherit his valuable property. When Branagh realizes her duplicity, he tests her with a chance to prove it. She does by trying to shoot him with a Vary flare pistol, but he has loaded it with a used shell. In the end, she is led off in cuffs.

For us Savannahans, who cares? The film is solely Savannah-based and makes great use of Factors Walk, River Street and bars like Huey’s, the Olde Pink House, Forsyth Park and other local sites, but note that Branagh’s elegant downtown offices are as fictitious as the script.

They were completely the creation of a set built locally. And rain – torrential at times – was often thanks to rain and wind machines.

Local celebrity attorney Sonny Seiler makes an all-too-brief appearance as an attorney, in a scene with Washington D. C. power broker Vernon Jordan who reportedly was dying for a part however brief in the John Grisham script.

The aphorism is “The sum is greater than the parts,” but here the sum is less, and demonstrates just how difficult it is to create a compelling film no matter how talented the creators. They all do well – particularly Hannah and Davidtz – but the custard just doesn’t jell. But it’s fun to spot the local settings and recall when you were last there.

"The Gingerbread Man" is not currently streaming, but can rented at your local library.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Filmed in Georgia: Savannah is setting for ludicrous John Grisham plot in 'Gingerbread Man'