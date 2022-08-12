Filmed in Georgia: Robert Mitchum's history with Chatham County law influenced 'Cape Fear' role

More than just a filming location

Savannah was far more important to Mitchum than just as a film location. Cape Fear director J. Lee Thompson, fresh off of "The Guns of Navarone," said Mitchum had a chip on his shoulder while in Savannah because of having been on a road gang here, and it made him ready to explode at any moment. That was a useful for his violent role in the film.

Put succinctly, thirty years before, Savannah had almost been the cause of his demise.

Something of a wild child, Mitchum ran away from home to ride the rails as a hobo. He was arrested for vagrancy but locked up as an adult when he lied about his age (he was only 13 or 14) to avoid being sent back home to Delaware.

As part of his jail time, Mitchum was put on a chain gang for a week, where he learned from another prisoner that once you were on a chain gang in Georgia, you were never going to leave. They’d always find a reason to keep you locked up so you could work cheaply for the county.

With that knowledge, Mitchum ran at his first opportunity, but not before his ankle became infected from an open sore from the shackles. He fled home to Delaware, where a doctor said his leg would have to come off. “Oh, no,” his mother said, and cured the infection with a home-grown poultice.

"Cape Fear" turned out to be one of Mitchum’s best films, whatever he may have felt about Savannah during the four-week shoot here. Gregory Peck produced and co-starred in it although he knew Max Cady – Mitchum’s role — would steal the film because of its complexity, which it did.

Mitchum was skilled at accents and his voice and manner portray a convincing if nasty Southerner.

Robert Mitchum has the reputation of not caring about his acting or his films, and once said he never saw one of his pictures after it was made. For him, it all came so naturally.

His popularity – and fame – faded in the 1970s, only to be explosively revived with his portrayal as the lead Victor “Pug” Henry in Herman Wouk’s TV mini-series "Winds of War."

Chris Mitchum remembers his father

Chris Mitchum, his second son, recently wrote, “I think my father was stunned at the success of '(Winds of) War' … He commented that it took as long to shoot it as it did to fight the war!” (An exaggeration since it shot in 14 months.)

He said his father was never a fan of TV, but the $1,000,000 salary (for War) probably helped.

Speaking broadly of his father, Chris said he was embarrassed to be an actor. Sir Laurence Olivier once talked to him about playing Big Daddy in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." Olivier asked him to call him Larry, not Sir Laurence.

“Larry,” Mitchum asked, “Why do you want me to do this?”

“Because you’re the greatest intuitive living actor,” Olivier replied. (Acting) came so naturally to him.

As for fame, he tried to ignore it. He didn’t want it and couldn’t understand why people wanted his autograph. Mitchum said on the Dick Cavett Show in 1971, “The privilege of anonymity – it’s too late after it’s gone. Everybody knows you (from seeing you on the screen) and you don’t know nobody.”

The last two decades of his life may have been the most difficult because "Winds of War" rocketed him to super-stardom thanks to almost eighteen hours of exposure on national television to millions of eyes.

