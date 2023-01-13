Feds invest in Pooler. Here's how city will spend $8 million in infrastructure funding.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Four different projects will receive a portion of the federal funds: improvements for Quacco Road, Pine Barren Road, South Rogers Street and the wastewater treatment plant, which is being expanded. Each project will receive about $2 million each, said Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton.

"The city is most pleased to receive the $8 million," Benton wrote in an email, "particularly since the TSPLOST failed."

The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST was a referendum on the November 2022 ballot that lost narrowly by 1.3%. Had TSPLOST passed and increased the county's sales tax by 1%, the tariff would have generated approximately $500 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the county over a five-year period.

"These are good projects," said Carter, "Pooler is growing in leaps and bounds and is a city rich in heritage and tradition, but our greatest times lie ahead of us."

Road improvements include widening and pedestrian improvements such as sidewalks. The funds won't cover the total costs for all four projects but will accelerate preliminary engineering work and right-of-way acquisition.

