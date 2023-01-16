ajc logo
Fatal car crash closes Interstate 95

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsNancy Guan - Savannah Morning News
32 minutes ago

A motorist died Monday morning in a crash along Interstate 95 in southern Chatham County.

The vehicle left the travel lanes and struck the Little Neck Road underpass. Chatham Fire extricated four passengers, including three children, from the car and were transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

Identities of those involved have not been released nor was their medical condition.

All lanes of Interstate 95 - northbound and southbound - are closed for an undetermined amount of time. Authorities encourage travelers to avoid the interstate until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fatal car crash closes Interstate 95

