Fair Warning: Chatham County Police to issue parking citations in unincorporated areas

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Drivers in unincorporated Chatham County better pay closer attention to where and how they park from this day forward.

The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that it will begin issuing parking citations to those who park in handicap spaces without permits, in fire lanes, and in areas marked "No Parking." Fines, according to a press release, will vary depending upon the violation.

In short: read the signs.

There are no parking meters or paid public parking spaces in unincorporated Chatham County — unlike in downtown Savannah's Landmark Historic District.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fair Warning: Chatham County Police to issue parking citations in unincorporated areas

