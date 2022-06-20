EXPLAINER: How does the Chatham County Magistrate Court operate?

The court also works with local, state and outside jurisdictions to execute those warrants.

Who helps run Magistrate Court?

Pro-Temp Magistrate Judge Tracie Grove Macke also serves as court administrator and clerk of court. She handles the day-to-day operations of the court.

What's the role as chief judge of Magistrate Court?

Chatham County Magistrate Court is one of five courts in the state that elects its magistrate judges. There are two full-time judges, Michael H. Barker and Moss, and two part-time judges, Bonzo Reddick and Macke. The part-time judges are appointed by the full-time judges.

How can residents access records from the Magistrate Court?

Residents can access records from Magistrate Court by visiting their court room clerk and filing out a form to request them. The person requesting records must have the case number.

Unlike State and Superior courts, Magistrate is not mandated to file records electronically, Moss said. However, residents can access online records held by the Chatham County Magistrate Court by visiting the Chatham County Court Case Search System and creating an account.

How is a case appealed after it’s been in Magistrate Court?

Anyone involved in a civil suit or criminal case can appeal a ruling in Superior Court or State Court. Residents can file a de novo appeal, “which means that the whole case is tried over as if our case didn't even occur. It's a whole new bite at the apple,” Moss said.

Residents can learn more about the magistrate court in Chatham County by visiting: https://courts.chathamcountyga.gov/Magistrate/Judges.

