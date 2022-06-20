EXPLAINER: How does the Chatham County Juvenile Court operate?

“If Superior Court is aware that we have a dependency case here, and there's a divorce pending, they'll transfer the custody question to us frequently,” Cole said.

The Chatham County Juvenile Court also handles cases regarding temporary guardianship involving a minor transferred from Probate Court to determine if a bigger investigation is needed.

Additionally, the court handles emancipation cases; can authorize youth to enter the military or get married before age 18; decides to waive parental consent for abortions; provides authorization for employment for a child; and orders medical care for children, if a parent is objecting to or failing to provide it.

What makes Chatham County Juvenile Court different than the other courts in the county?

Cole emphasized the mission of the Chatham County Juvenile Court is to "provide treatment, rehabilitation and supervision." What makes the court different, he said, is that the court focuses on providing families and youth with resources to overcome challenges they are facing through trauma-focused counseling, mediation and other programs in the juvenile court.

Who helps run Chatham County Juvenile Court?

The court, which is funded by Chatham County, is run by Administrator Patricia Merritt, who oversees the day-to-day operations. Chatham County is one of only 17 counties statewide with an independent juvenile court.

What is the role as chief judge of Chatham County Juvenile Court?

The court has three judges: Rebecca Formey, Lindretta Kramer, and Cole, who serves as presiding judge. The judges are appointed to four-year terms by the Chatham County Superior Court. Among their qualifications, Juvenile Court judges must be 30 years of age, have practiced law for five years, and have lived in Georgia for three years.

As presiding judge, Cole’s role is to address any challenges or opportunities in the court. Ultimately, though, Cole said the judges work together collaboratively to make decisions.

How can residents access records by the Chatham County Juvenile Court?

Most records in Juvenile Court are confidential and are not subject to open records law. Restrictions don't apply to certain records, such as the nature of an offense (if a juvenile allegedly committed a designated felony under Georgia Code 15-11-700), the number of offenses (if a juvenile is facing an allegation of delinquency), and emergency circumstances (when it is in the interest of national security). More about what records can be requested and how to request them can be found on Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice's website.

The Chatham County Juvenile Court clerk of court is Rhonda Ancrum, according to the court's website. In her role, Ancrum files traffic, criminal and deprivation documents concerning youth, records all juvenile hearings, and maintains juvenile court records.

Where does a case go after the Chatham County Juvenile Court if it is appealed?

Cases in the court can be appealed to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Residents can learn more about the Chatham County Juvenile Court by visiting https://courts.chathamcountyga.gov/Juvenile.

