How can residents access records from the Probate Court?

Records held by the Probate Court can be acquired through an open records request. Some records can also be obtained through the Chatham County Case Search System. Certain records with respect to guardianship or conservatorship are protected by Georgia law.

How is a case appealed after it’s been in Probate Court?

Rulings in the Chatham County Probate Court can be appealed to the Court of Appeals for Georgia or, in the case of wills, to the state Supreme Court.

Residents can learn more about the Probate Court by visiting https://courts.chathamcountyga.gov/Probate.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: EXPLAINER: How does Chatham County Probate Court operate?