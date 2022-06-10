Ethics complaint by Family Promise against Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter dismissed

In a press release, Gibson-Carter said she wasn't notified of the dismissal until Friday morning and that she is disappointed that resources and staff of local government are being used for political gain.

“It is (Gibson-Carter’s) hope that the (Family Promise) Board of Directors will offer correction to their executive and work to mitigate the damage done to the organization as a result of this. (Gibson-Carter) is willing to make herself available to aid in that regard,” the statement reads.

Gibson-Carter has been critical of Family Promise in recent weeks, detailing concerns she's received from residents who haven't been able to get assistance from the organization, which helps families dealing with homelessness.

In the complaint, Bostick called the alderwoman's accusations baseless and claimed she sought to damage the reputation of the nonprofit, which was adversely affecting families served by the organization and staff morale.

Last week, Gibson-Carter told the Savannah Morning News that ultimately, she would support Family Promise and other organizations receiving twice as much funding from the city as they currently do, as long as they do what they are supposed to do by helping and serving people.

"This only became an issue for me when it became a problem for citizens in need," she said.

