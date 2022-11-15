Environmental groups sue Army Corps of Engineers over Okefenokee swamp protections

The four organizations represented by the SELC in the suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia are the National Wildlife Refuge Association, National Parks Conservation Association, Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For SavannahNow.com Credit: Josephine Johnson / For SavannahNow.com

Changing tides in legal waters

The SELC's lawsuit alleges that the Army Corps unlawfully revoked the jurisdictional determination, which removed federal protections.

The rocky legal waters can be traced back to an upheaval in recent years of federal water protections. According to the a news release, the suit is challenging the Corps' decision made under the Trump administration's now-vacated "Navigable Waters Protection Rule," which scaled back federal authority to protect waterways and wetlands.

"The August reinstatement contradicted the agency’s own internal guidance and the Administrative Procedure Act, and it was made despite officials having rescinded the determinations two months earlier," the press release noted.

Citing the swamp's environmental importance as one of the largest remaining intact freshwater ecosystems in North America, and its role in the local economy, the environmental groups argue in favor of protections in the lawsuit.

“There is only one Okefenokee Swamp and we treasure it as one of the crown jewels of the National Wildlife Refuge System,” said Geoffrey Haskett, president of the National Wildlife Refuge Association in the SELC news release. “It is simply too valuable to risk for a mineral that can be found in many other places.”

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For SavannahNow.com Credit: Josephine Johnson / For SavannahNow.com

How we got to here

For those following the Okefenokee, this year has been whiplash inducing as the protections were volleyed between federal and state governments throughout the summer.

Originally, the Army Corps of Engineers had left the water protections to the Georgia state government. But in early June, it reversed its decision and assumed federal protections of the acreage due to a procedural mishap, the Corps' failure to consult the Muscogee Nation which has cultural ties to the land. After that, Twin Pines Minerals sued the Corps arguing the reversal was illegal. By late August, the Army Corps of Engineers settled the lawsuit, and the plans to mine were back on track.

Currently, the fate of the swamp is in the hands of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The agency is considering all the permits necessary for the mine to open up shop, but there have been no updates about when the next public comments session will be open in regards to any EPD permits.

Any updates on the EPD permitting process can be found at epd.georgia.gov/twin-pines.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Environmental groups sue Army Corps of Engineers over Okefenokee swamp protections