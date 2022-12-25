ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: Without donations, this family wouldn't have had presents

By Anthony Belinfante
Shawna was not sure how she was going to buy Christmas presents until a family member told her about the Empty Stocking Fund. Although Shawna only has one child, buying Christmas presents is still hard. Living paycheck to paycheck does not leave much room for anything else other than bills and groceries. Trying to figure out how she was going to make Christmas happen for her son, she was advised by a family member to look into the Empty Stocking Fund.

Working with the Empty Stocking Fund was not only helpful, but also eye opening for Shawna. The organization was able to get everything on her list, something she was very grateful for.

But the Empty Stocking Fund also taught Shawna to not be ashamed of her situation, and that it is okay to ask for help. Shawna is thankful for everything the Empty Stocking Fund has done for her and her son.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

In Loving Memory of Judge Hearn from Rosanne & Rachel $100

In Memory of Olin & Carol Prevatt $100

In Memory of Leonard Guyer $100

Susan Dischner-Moore $100

In Memory of My Loving Wife, Barbara Andrews $1,000

Emily Sullivan $50

Robert Glenn, Jr. $500

Nancy Pessolano $100

Walter & Janet Reardon $100

Many Blessings from Bill & Betsy Franklin $100

Michael Towson $100

Cindy & Stephen Morris, MD $25

Betty Murray $50

James Siskin $100

Anonymous $100

Mary & Edwin Tritch $100

Melinda Smith $75

Tim & Margie O'Connor $150

J. R. $100

In Memory of Bob & Ruth Roukos, Al B. & Anna Remler, Al N. & Nikki Remler $300

First Congregational Church $250

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Without donations, this family wouldn't have had presents

