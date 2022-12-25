Empty Stocking Fund: Without donations, this family wouldn't have had presents

Shawna was not sure how she was going to buy Christmas presents until a family member told her about the Empty Stocking Fund. Although Shawna only has one child, buying Christmas presents is still hard. Living paycheck to paycheck does not leave much room for anything else other than bills and groceries. Trying to figure out how she was going to make Christmas happen for her son, she was advised by a family member to look into the Empty Stocking Fund.

Working with the Empty Stocking Fund was not only helpful, but also eye opening for Shawna. The organization was able to get everything on her list, something she was very grateful for.