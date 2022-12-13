Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Ivy just wants to make all of her son, Austin's, Christmas dreams come true. Austin loves Christmas. In fact, it is his favorite holiday. While Ivy wants to provide Austin with a Christmas he’ll never forget, she’s not sure if she’ll be able to afford it.
Austin is 10 years old and autistic. When he thinks of Christmas, he imagines Santa Claus coming down the chimney to deliver all of the presents that were on his list. With Ivy being a single mother, being Santa Claus too is another job in itself. But it is a title any parent is glad to take on.
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
There is one major problem for Ivy and her son as Christmas comes around. Ivy is currently unemployed. Recently, she had to resign from her job to take care of her sick and elderly parents. With money tighter than ever, Ivy is not sure how she is going to afford Christmas for her son.
She is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund, and is hopeful that it will help her put presents under the tree this year.
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mom fears disappointing autistic child who loves Christmas
