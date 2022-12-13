ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mom fears disappointing autistic child who loves Christmas

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
52 minutes ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Ivy just wants to make all of her son, Austin's, Christmas dreams come true. Austin loves Christmas. In fact, it is his favorite holiday. While Ivy wants to provide Austin with a Christmas he’ll never forget, she’s not sure if she’ll be able to afford it.

Austin is 10 years old and autistic. When he thinks of Christmas, he imagines Santa Claus coming down the chimney to deliver all of the presents that were on his list. With Ivy being a single mother, being Santa Claus too is another job in itself. But it is a title any parent is glad to take on.

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

There is one major problem for Ivy and her son as Christmas comes around. Ivy is currently unemployed. Recently, she had to resign from her job to take care of her sick and elderly parents. With money tighter than ever, Ivy is not sure how she is going to afford Christmas for her son.

She is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund, and is hopeful that it will help her put presents under the tree this year.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mom fears disappointing autistic child who loves Christmas

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death8h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
10h ago

Credit: Ryan Smith/Georgia Innocence Project

Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
14h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
14h ago

Credit: special

Ponce City Market developer reveals new details of luxury 55+ tower
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Latrice Williams

'Won't be able to get out my driveway': Rincon residents denounce Effingham Parkway
1h ago
Officials: Soldier shot, killed in Fort Stewart shooting
19h ago
Tybee Island considers bringing dog days to the winter season
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
13h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
16h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top