Empty Stocking Fund: Stressful holidays force mother to make tough choices

Last year, Danielle was unable to buy her children anything for Christmas. Describing it as the worst feeling in the world, Danielle does not want to go through that again. Danielle is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund, and what it could potentially do for her family. “Thank you for helping me this year when I needed it the most,” Danielle said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

