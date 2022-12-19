Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Without the Empty Stocking Fund, Danielle would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her children this year. Danielle is a single mother of three who is struggling to make ends meet.
The holidays have become less cheerful and more stress-inducing, as Danielle has to choose between keeping the lights on or buying Christmas presents. Reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund is Danielle’s last hope.
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
Last year, Danielle was unable to buy her children anything for Christmas. Describing it as the worst feeling in the world, Danielle does not want to go through that again. Danielle is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund, and what it could potentially do for her family. “Thank you for helping me this year when I needed it the most,” Danielle said.
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.
Donors
Raymond and Shirley Thomas $100
Marianne and Chuck Canter $200
Merry Christmas to you all - MWT $60
In Memory of Dr. and Mrs. James B. Stone $100
Joseph Kelley $100
Robert and Barbara Gunness $100
Bridget and Bill Lawler $100
In Memory of Traci $500
Jane and Paul Johnson $200
Elizabeth and William Bell $50
Suzanne Sherman and Christine Savage $100
Honey Bear $50
Beth Motzer $100
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Stressful holidays force mother to make tough choices