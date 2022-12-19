ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Stressful holidays force mother to make tough choices

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Without the Empty Stocking Fund, Danielle would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her children this year. Danielle is a single mother of three who is struggling to make ends meet.

The holidays have become less cheerful and more stress-inducing, as Danielle has to choose between keeping the lights on or buying Christmas presents. Reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund is Danielle’s last hope.

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Danielle was unable to buy her children anything for Christmas. Describing it as the worst feeling in the world, Danielle does not want to go through that again. Danielle is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund, and what it could potentially do for her family. “Thank you for helping me this year when I needed it the most,” Danielle said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

Raymond and Shirley Thomas $100

Marianne and Chuck Canter $200

Merry Christmas to you all - MWT $60

In Memory of Dr. and Mrs. James B. Stone $100

Joseph Kelley $100

Robert and Barbara Gunness $100

Bridget and Bill Lawler $100

In Memory of Traci $500

Jane and Paul Johnson $200

Elizabeth and William Bell $50

Suzanne Sherman and Christine Savage $100

Honey Bear $50

Beth Motzer $100

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Stressful holidays force mother to make tough choices

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King7h ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s legal problems could soon grow
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
14h ago

Credit: File photo

Elliott Levitas, Georgia’s first Jewish congressman, dies at 91
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Will Peebles

Savannah Council has adopted 2023 budget. Here's where your tax money is going.
2h ago
Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother struggles to provide Christmas presents for her...
Empty Stocking Fund: New homeowner thankful for Christmas season help
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top