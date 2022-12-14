Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother struggling with health issues this Christmas

Tasha needs help from the Empty Stocking Fund now more than ever. A single mother of two, Tasha already struggles to support her family financially. But now, Tasha is dealing with health issues that have greatly affected her and her family’s life. Recently, Tasha suffered two heart attacks.

While Tasha gets help from her friends and family, it is not enough. Now Tasha’s sons, ages 8 and 11, are looking forward to a Christmas that Tasha just cannot afford.