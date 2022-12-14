Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Tasha needs help from the Empty Stocking Fund now more than ever. A single mother of two, Tasha already struggles to support her family financially. But now, Tasha is dealing with health issues that have greatly affected her and her family’s life. Recently, Tasha suffered two heart attacks.
While Tasha gets help from her friends and family, it is not enough. Now Tasha’s sons, ages 8 and 11, are looking forward to a Christmas that Tasha just cannot afford.
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
She can only ask for so much help from her loved ones, and Tasha doesn’t want to feel like a burden by asking for more in order to buy presents. So Tasha is reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund, in hopes of receiving enough donations to buy her children a few things for Christmas.
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Anonymous $100
Drew Akason $10
Kathryn Seybert $50
Robert Haun $100
In Memory of Helen & Frank Eady $100
In Memory of Ellen Nelms $50
In Memory of Margaret Patterson $50
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother struggling with health issues this Christmas
