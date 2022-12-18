Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother struggles to provide Christmas presents for her children

ajc logo
A Savannah native is asking the Empty Stocking Fund for help this holiday season. Amanda is in awe of what the Empty Stocking Fund does every year for the community.

As a single mother of two, it’s hard for Amanda to provide Christmas presents for her children. After learning about the Empty Stocking Fund, Amanda has become overcome with gratitude, and fully believes that her children have a chance of getting what they want for Christmas.

Growing up in the heart of Savannah, Amanda was always taught to utilize her local resources. Now Amanda is teaching that to her children. She wants them to know that there is nothing wrong with asking for help, as she is doing just that this year so that they can have a Merry Christmas.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

Jennifer Flatt $50

Jessica Joyner $50

Nikki Meese $25

Bob and Carole Michna $300

Jacob Anderson $500

Anonymous $500

Gordon Burch, Jr. $100

Michael Eckmann $200

Jan and Bob Carter $1,000

Anonymous $200

Jim and Dot $100

Alfred and Jerry Quinn $100

In memory of Judge Frank S. Cheatham $100

Anonymous $250

Susan DeFelice $50.00

