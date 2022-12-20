Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother of three thankful for helping hand during holidays

As a single mother of three, Abby is feeling more stress than joy this holiday season. Abby is the only source of income for her family. As a waitress who relies on tips for a majority of her earnings, money can be tight. After paying her bills, Abby does not have much left over.

With Christmas just days away, Abby is starting to feel the pressure. She wants to be able to give her children what they want, and more, for Christmas. But that just doesn’t seem possible this year. Without a presenting father, no additional source of income, and no family to help her, Abby is all alone.