Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother of three thankful for helping hand during holidays

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
As a single mother of three, Abby is feeling more stress than joy this holiday season. Abby is the only source of income for her family. As a waitress who relies on tips for a majority of her earnings, money can be tight. After paying her bills, Abby does not have much left over.
With Christmas just days away, Abby is starting to feel the pressure. She wants to be able to give her children what they want, and more, for Christmas. But that just doesn’t seem possible this year. Without a presenting father, no additional source of income, and no family to help her, Abby is all alone.
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
Abby knows that she will not be able to provide Christmas presents for her children without the help of the Empty Stocking Fund. Abby is grateful for the program and everything it does for her community. “I am so grateful to be able to have something to give to my children, who have been through so much in their short time here on earth,” Abby said. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.
Donors
Ashlynn Boley $500
Lon Burns $100
Douglas Frazier $200
Clifford Draughn $100
In memory of Jim Stettler from The Stettlers $50
Alice and Stephen Edwards $100
Anonymous $20
In memory of Tara $100
In memory of Mildred A. Stewart, Agnes C. Kay and Julius B. Andrews, Sr. by Wanda Andrews $250
The Drescher Family $500
Martin and Catherine O'Donnell $50
In Memory of Ned Smith $100
Merry Christmas! Sherri and John Spellman $100
In memory of Bill Foster $50
Mr. and Mrs. Leon Slotin $750
