Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother of three thankful for helping hand during holidays

By Anthony Belinfante
As a single mother of three, Abby is feeling more stress than joy this holiday season. Abby is the only source of income for her family. As a waitress who relies on tips for a majority of her earnings, money can be tight. After paying her bills, Abby does not have much left over.

With Christmas just days away, Abby is starting to feel the pressure. She wants to be able to give her children what they want, and more, for Christmas. But that just doesn’t seem possible this year. Without a presenting father, no additional source of income, and no family to help her, Abby is all alone.

Abby knows that she will not be able to provide Christmas presents for her children without the help of the Empty Stocking Fund. Abby is grateful for the program and everything it does for her community. “I am so grateful to be able to have something to give to my children, who have been through so much in their short time here on earth,” Abby said. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

Ashlynn Boley $500

Lon Burns $100

Douglas Frazier $200

Clifford Draughn $100

In memory of Jim Stettler from The Stettlers $50

Alice and Stephen Edwards $100

Anonymous $20

In memory of Tara $100

In memory of Mildred A. Stewart, Agnes C. Kay and Julius B. Andrews, Sr. by Wanda Andrews $250

The Drescher Family $500

Martin and Catherine O'Donnell $50

In Memory of Ned Smith $100

Merry Christmas! Sherri and John Spellman $100

In memory of Bill Foster $50

Mr. and Mrs. Leon Slotin $750

