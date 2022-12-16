ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother considers generosity of community a godsend

Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
25 minutes ago

Samantha is grateful for the Empty Stocking Fund this holiday season. As a single mother, providing for her son can be hard. Relying solely on Social Security can oftentimes make it even harder.

While Samantha has her struggles, she remains in her faith and always counts her blessings.

This time of year is always the hardest for Samantha. All Samantha wants to be able to do is provide Christmas presents for her son. But with money already being tight, spending money on nonessential items is not something Samantha can afford to do right now. That is where the Empty Stocking Fund comes into play.

Samantha describes the Empty Stocking Fund as a godsend. The organization has always been able to provide presents for her 10-year-old son Daniel, and Samantha is hopeful that they will do so once again this year.

“May God continue to bless them as they bless us,” Samantha said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

DONORS

Robin D. Noll $500

Vietnam Veterans of America In memory of 106 MIA/KIA Georgia veterans $106

In Honor of All Kids $100

In Memory of Carolyn Lewis $100

In thanksgiving for our granddaughters, Lily & Langley $100

Eugene Dixon and Ronald Hiers $100.00

Pierre Morin $100

In memory of B.S.A., A.T.T. and S.S.F. $300.00

Children at Christmas $125

Thomas and Anne Schafer $100

Paul & Denise Sorenson $250

Merry Christmas! Mysterious Santa is hands on! $500

Margaret Oiler $50

In Memory of Kati $150

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother considers generosity of community a godsend

