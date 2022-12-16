Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother considers generosity of community a godsend

Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images

Samantha describes the Empty Stocking Fund as a godsend. The organization has always been able to provide presents for her 10-year-old son Daniel, and Samantha is hopeful that they will do so once again this year.

“May God continue to bless them as they bless us,” Samantha said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

DONORS

Robin D. Noll $500

Vietnam Veterans of America In memory of 106 MIA/KIA Georgia veterans $106

In Honor of All Kids $100

In Memory of Carolyn Lewis $100

In thanksgiving for our granddaughters, Lily & Langley $100

Eugene Dixon and Ronald Hiers $100.00

Pierre Morin $100

In memory of B.S.A., A.T.T. and S.S.F. $300.00

Children at Christmas $125

Thomas and Anne Schafer $100

Paul & Denise Sorenson $250

Merry Christmas! Mysterious Santa is hands on! $500

Margaret Oiler $50

In Memory of Kati $150

