Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom wants to get son present of Christmas list

Paisley wants to be able to buy at least one present off of her son’s Christmas list. A single mother of a 17-year-old, Paisley does not have it easy. Paisley works two part-time jobs in order to support her and her son. But even then, that is not enough.

Paisley is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund and everything it does for families in need. Like Paisley and her son, there are many local families that are counting on the program, and the charitable donations from the community. Paisley has found the program to be very helpful in the past. She hopes that this year will be no different, and that her son will have a merry Christmas because of it.