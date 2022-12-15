ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom wants to get son present of Christmas list

Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Paisley wants to be able to buy at least one present off of her son’s Christmas list. A single mother of a 17-year-old, Paisley does not have it easy. Paisley works two part-time jobs in order to support her and her son. But even then, that is not enough.

Paisley is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund and everything it does for families in need. Like Paisley and her son, there are many local families that are counting on the program, and the charitable donations from the community. Paisley has found the program to be very helpful in the past. She hopes that this year will be no different, and that her son will have a merry Christmas because of it.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Donors

Jerome Fritts $50

William Klingelhofer $50

Matthew Mullings $25

Richard Geriner, Jr. $100

In Memory of Richard & Nancy Yarbrough $100.00

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom wants to get son present of Christmas list

