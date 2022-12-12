ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom grieving over loss of her father seeks Christmas miracle

By Anthony Belinfante
This year has been a tough one for Rachel, as she has had to deal with loss in more ways than one. A single mother of three growing boys, Rachel’s biggest supporter was her father. Both financially and otherwise, Rachel’s dad was always there for her and her boys.

But that all came to a halt in February when her father passed away.

She has been trying to pick up the pieces ever since. Raising her three sons, whose ages range from three to nine, Rachel has been having a hard time. While she is thankful that she has managed to get by after the loss of her father, there is still more she wishes that she could do for her family. Providing Christmas presents is one thing.

Along with losing her father, Rachel has also been losing her eyesight. For the past four years, Rachel’s vision has gotten progressively worse. Between providing for her children, grieving the loss of her father, and having to come to terms with the fact that her eyesight is deteriorating, Rachel could certainly use a Christmas miracle.

Donating to the Empty Stocking Fund would greatly help Rachel as she goes through what is undoubtedly the hardest time in her life.To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Or click here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom grieving over loss of her father seeks Christmas miracle

