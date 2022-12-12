Empty Stocking Fund: Single mom grieving over loss of her father seeks Christmas miracle

Empty Stocking Fund: Husband's injury puts family in difficult spot this Christmas

Along with losing her father, Rachel has also been losing her eyesight. For the past four years, Rachel’s vision has gotten progressively worse. Between providing for her children, grieving the loss of her father, and having to come to terms with the fact that her eyesight is deteriorating, Rachel could certainly use a Christmas miracle.

Donating to the Empty Stocking Fund would greatly help Rachel as she goes through what is undoubtedly the hardest time in her life.To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

