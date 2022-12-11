ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Single father uses giving as a lesson for his six children

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Christmas has always been a hard time for Desmond and his family. As a single father of six, buying presents for everyone can be a challenge.

All Desmond wants is to be able to get a few nice things for his children for Christmas, but that just isn’t realistic when he’s the soul provider of the family. That is why he is asking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund.

Desmond appreciates everything the Salvation Army and the Empty Stocking Fund do for not only his family, but for others as well. He also uses it as a learning experience for his children.

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

He believes that the Empty Stocking Fund is a good way for them to learn about giving back to the community.

“When they are older and able to give, they will remember the times someone gave to them,” Desmond said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Single father uses giving as a lesson for his six children

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina14h ago

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Tense overnight violence in north Kosovo, Serbs block roads
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
8h ago

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
8h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Savannah artist Lisa Watson's 'Avant Gardener' featured at Oglethorpe Mall Library
12h ago
Tractor trailer gets lodged into Factors Walk bridge, damaging bridge and pillar
Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
14h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
7h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top