ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: New homeowner thankful for Christmas season help

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
16 minutes ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Simone is always appreciative of what the Empty Stocking Fund does for her family every year. For the past few years, the Empty Stocking Fund has been able to provide presents for Simone’s daughter, now 10 years old.

As a single mother, buying Christmas presents can be a challenge. Simone has struggled in the past, but now feels like she’s in a good place personally and financially.

This year, Simone was able to buy her first house. She and her daughter have never had a place of their own until now. Along with the new house, Simone was able to buy a Christmas tree for the first time. While Simone’s life seems to be turning around, she still needs help.

Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images

Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images

Buying a house during the Christmas season means that Simone’s funds are limited. Simone is asking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund again this year, as they have always been able to provide for her daughter and get the things she wanted from her list. Taking on the responsibility of paying for a house has left Simone in a tight spot financially. Donating to the Empty Stocking Fund would allow Simone to put presents under the tree for the first time.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. George Abelson, Sr. and Esther Ryan Brown $50

In memory of Dea. Horace Polite by Evelyn C. Polite $50

In Memory of Yancy, Chuck & John $50

David and Karen Wilson $50

In memory of Diana Smock $100

In memory of Harold Steward $200

Patrick Colpoys $75

In memory of my parents, Electa and Howard Hoffman $100

Joyce Bergin $100

Carolyn and Darryl Brown $250

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: New homeowner thankful for Christmas season help

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Pulte Group exec fired after founder’s grandson alleges online attacks8h ago

Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Two more defendants in YSL indictment enter guilty pleas
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Two more defendants in YSL indictment enter guilty pleas
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Audit of US Senate runoff completed after Warnock’s win in Georgia
20h ago
The Latest
Water wars on the Okefenokee heighten as EPD ends year with no permit decision
16m ago
A testament to community: Savannah menorah lighting moves to Forsyth Park to expand...
Chatham County Police offer safety tips for holiday shoppers
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top