Buying a house during the Christmas season means that Simone’s funds are limited. Simone is asking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund again this year, as they have always been able to provide for her daughter and get the things she wanted from her list. Taking on the responsibility of paying for a house has left Simone in a tight spot financially. Donating to the Empty Stocking Fund would allow Simone to put presents under the tree for the first time.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Donors

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. George Abelson, Sr. and Esther Ryan Brown $50

In memory of Dea. Horace Polite by Evelyn C. Polite $50

In Memory of Yancy, Chuck & John $50

David and Karen Wilson $50

In memory of Diana Smock $100

In memory of Harold Steward $200

Patrick Colpoys $75

In memory of my parents, Electa and Howard Hoffman $100

Joyce Bergin $100

Carolyn and Darryl Brown $250

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: New homeowner thankful for Christmas season help