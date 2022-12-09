Empty Stocking Fund: Mother forced to drive kids to and from school faces financial stress

Caroline is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund and what it does for families in need every year. Raising two children alone isn’t easy, especially living in a world that is still dealing with the consequences of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic, Caroline’s children have not been able to ride the bus due to driver shortages and not qualifying for one of the few buses that actually run. Because of this, Caroline now has to drive her kids to and from school, which is taking a toll on her wallet because of gas prices.