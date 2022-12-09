ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: Mother forced to drive kids to and from school faces financial stress

By Anthony Belinfante
Caroline is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund and what it does for families in need every year. Raising two children alone isn’t easy, especially living in a world that is still dealing with the consequences of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic, Caroline’s children have not been able to ride the bus due to driver shortages and not qualifying for one of the few buses that actually run. Because of this, Caroline now has to drive her kids to and from school, which is taking a toll on her wallet because of gas prices.

Money has been tight for Caroline and her two children Chandler, 8, and Jamie, 11. Caroline is now only able to work part-time jobs that work for her schedule now that she is the main source of transportation for her children. Finding part-time jobs that not only allow Caroline to drop off her kids, but pick them up from school as well, has been a challenge. Caroline’s finances have been limited drastically because of this.

Signing up for the Empty Stocking Fund has given Caroline a sense of relief. With a little extra help, Caroline believes that she will be able to give her children a nice Christmas. If it wasn’t for the program, Caroline would not be able to give them what they want. Now she is confident that they will have a Merry Christmas after all.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

DONORS

Anonymous $100

Drew Akason $10

Kathryn Seybert $50

Robert Haun $100

In Memory of Helen & Frank Eady $100

In Memory of Ellen Nelms $50

In Memory of Margaret Patterson $50

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Mother forced to drive kids to and from school faces financial stress

