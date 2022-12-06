ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Illness leaves single mother unable to work this holiday season

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
57 minutes ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Daisy is asking for help from her local community. Being a single mother of three children, whose ages range from 11 to 14, Daisy has been having a hard time supporting her family financially.

If raising three children by herself wasn’t tough enough, Daisy is also battling an illness that has left her unable to work. Not being able to work has put a major financial strain on Daisy and her family that has left the single mother unable to provide Christmas presents for her children.

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Since falling ill, Daisy has been relying on her social security to get by. Daisy has tried to get back into the workforce, but her illness has not allowed her to do so. Being in and out of the hospital makes it almost impossible for her to keep a steady job. While social security is helping the family get by, it is simply not enough.

While she currently isn’t working, Daisy is in school. When she’s better, Daisy hopes to open her own business. Daisy just wants to be able to afford to take care of her children again. Until then, Daisy would greatly appreciate donations from the Empty Stocking Fund so her children can have a merry Christmas.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Illness leaves single mother unable to work this holiday season

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation11h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
5h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Former Atlanta police officer gets 50-year sentence for rape conviction
10h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Former Atlanta police officer gets 50-year sentence for rape conviction
10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police identify 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Katie Goodale, Augusta Chronicle USA TODAY NETWORK

Ossoff bill to extend time for Senate panel to investigate Civil Rights cold cases now...
13h ago
Savannah now has 23 squares. What you need to know about Yamacraw Square.
‘This is where they’re coming’: Rincon officials excited for future with Hyundai, region...
Featured

Credit: Associated Press

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
20h ago
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top