Empty Stocking Fund: Illness leaves single mother unable to work this holiday season

Since falling ill, Daisy has been relying on her social security to get by. Daisy has tried to get back into the workforce, but her illness has not allowed her to do so. Being in and out of the hospital makes it almost impossible for her to keep a steady job. While social security is helping the family get by, it is simply not enough.

While she currently isn’t working, Daisy is in school. When she’s better, Daisy hopes to open her own business. Daisy just wants to be able to afford to take care of her children again. Until then, Daisy would greatly appreciate donations from the Empty Stocking Fund so her children can have a merry Christmas.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

