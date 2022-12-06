Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Daisy is asking for help from her local community. Being a single mother of three children, whose ages range from 11 to 14, Daisy has been having a hard time supporting her family financially.
If raising three children by herself wasn’t tough enough, Daisy is also battling an illness that has left her unable to work. Not being able to work has put a major financial strain on Daisy and her family that has left the single mother unable to provide Christmas presents for her children.
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images
Since falling ill, Daisy has been relying on her social security to get by. Daisy has tried to get back into the workforce, but her illness has not allowed her to do so. Being in and out of the hospital makes it almost impossible for her to keep a steady job. While social security is helping the family get by, it is simply not enough.
While she currently isn’t working, Daisy is in school. When she’s better, Daisy hopes to open her own business. Daisy just wants to be able to afford to take care of her children again. Until then, Daisy would greatly appreciate donations from the Empty Stocking Fund so her children can have a merry Christmas.
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.
To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Or click here:
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Illness leaves single mother unable to work this holiday season
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Katie Goodale, Augusta Chronicle USA TODAY NETWORK