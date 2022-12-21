ajc logo
Empty Stocking Fund: 'I want my children to be happy' says local single mom

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

By Anthony Belinfante
41 minutes ago

Shirley is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund. Without the help of the organization, Shirley would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her four children. Being a single mother this time of year can be hard. With her children expecting presents under the tree, Shirley knew that the Empty Stocking Fund would be able to make her children’s dreams a reality.

All Shirley wants to do is give her children the Christmas they deserve. “I want my children to be happy,” Shirley said. “I could not do this by myself.”

Shirley thanks the Empty Stocking Fund for everything they do for so many people like herself around the area.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

Francis Tubbert $1,000

Happy Holidays from the Employees of the Sullivan Group HR $500

Lewis Isaacson $500

Joseph Gallo $100

Sarah Jackson $100

Julia L. Mikell $500

Dr. Brion Berg $150

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Jane & Edmund Thimme $100

Debien Family Living Trust $100

Martin & Kathryn Jackson $100

Patricia McLeod $200

Sherry McBeath $50

In Memory of Robert E. "Bobby" Harn $50

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: 'I want my children to be happy' says local single mom

