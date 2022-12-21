Empty Stocking Fund: 'I want my children to be happy' says local single mom

Shirley is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund. Without the help of the organization, Shirley would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her four children. Being a single mother this time of year can be hard. With her children expecting presents under the tree, Shirley knew that the Empty Stocking Fund would be able to make her children’s dreams a reality.

All Shirley wants to do is give her children the Christmas they deserve. “I want my children to be happy,” Shirley said. “I could not do this by myself.”