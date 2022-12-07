BreakingNews
AJC election results | US Senate runoff, metro city council races
Empty Stocking Fund: Husband's injury puts family in difficult spot this Christmas

By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Shay was not sure how she was going to afford Christmas presents until she heard about the Empty Stocking Fund. Shay’s husband, who has become a stepfather to her three children, was involved in a car accident that has since left him unable to work. Since he was the main provider of the household, Shay’s life has drastically changed. The roles have now reversed financially, and she has also had to become a caregiver for her husband.

Marrying her husband gave Shay and her children a more stable home life. Before her husband, Shay was dealing with an absentee father who did not provide for her children.

Shay’s husband was able to provide for her family in ways that her ex did not. Since her husband’s accident, Shay’s ex has not shown up for their children, even though he knows of their tough financial situation.

Without the financial help of her ex or current husband, Shay has been struggling. Her children, whose ages range from 11 to 17, are expecting a Christmas that she is unable to pay for. Unsure what to do, with Christmas just a few short weeks away, Shay received an email about the Empty Stocking Fund. With enough donations, Shay can fill her Christmas tree with presents for her children.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Or click here:

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Husband's injury puts family in difficult spot this Christmas

