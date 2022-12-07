Empty Stocking Fund: Husband's injury puts family in difficult spot this Christmas

Shay was not sure how she was going to afford Christmas presents until she heard about the Empty Stocking Fund. Shay’s husband, who has become a stepfather to her three children, was involved in a car accident that has since left him unable to work. Since he was the main provider of the household, Shay’s life has drastically changed. The roles have now reversed financially, and she has also had to become a caregiver for her husband.

Marrying her husband gave Shay and her children a more stable home life. Before her husband, Shay was dealing with an absentee father who did not provide for her children.