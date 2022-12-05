ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising kids on fixed income anxious about Christmas

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Lisa is leaning on her faith this holiday season. Since 2017, Lisa has been raising her two granddaughters alone after their mother became incarcerated.

It has not been easy for the now 65-year-old grandmother, as she has had to adjust to caring for her 10- and 11-year-old granddaughters on a fixed income. Nonetheless, Lisa refused to have her granddaughters be taken away after their mother’s incarceration, fearing that she would never see them again.

Raising two growing girls on a fixed income has been a challenge, but Lisa has not given up. Keeping her faith in God, Lisa has overcome obstacles to give her granddaughters a stable household. Although Lisa continues to keep her faith, along with a positive mindset when it comes to raising the girls, she admits that at times it can be very hard. But no matter the circumstances, Lisa believes that everything always works out because of her devotion to God.

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

Credit: JIM WATSON, AFP via Getty Images

When taking care of her granddaughters, Lisa makes sure they always get what they need, not what they want. “Needs come first at all times,” Lisa said.

With Christmas just weeks away, Lisa is asking for help to fulfill some of her granddaughters wants for once. With help from the Empty Stocking Fund, Lisa will be able to do just that.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

DONATIONS

Sears Retiree Club $100

Brian and Paula Palmer $250

Simpson Law, PC $100

Arthur Gartland $1,250

In Memory of Claude and Ruth Adams $500

Anonymous $150

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising kids on fixed income anxious about Christmas

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer: James Gathany

Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett school discipline debate: Has compassion devolved into chaos?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s
11h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Will Peebles

Savannah now has 23 squares. What you need to know about Yamacraw Square.
2h ago
Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs...
2h ago
'This is where they're coming': Rincon officials excited for future with Hyundai, region...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top