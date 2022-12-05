When taking care of her granddaughters, Lisa makes sure they always get what they need, not what they want. “Needs come first at all times,” Lisa said.

With Christmas just weeks away, Lisa is asking for help to fulfill some of her granddaughters wants for once. With help from the Empty Stocking Fund, Lisa will be able to do just that.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

DONATIONS

Sears Retiree Club $100

Brian and Paula Palmer $250

Simpson Law, PC $100

Arthur Gartland $1,250

In Memory of Claude and Ruth Adams $500

Anonymous $150

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising kids on fixed income anxious about Christmas